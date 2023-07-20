Follow these 3 tips to maintain healthy fertility

Now days, several women opt to conceive after the age of 40. allowed Most women want to focus on their careers, explore their passions, and fulfil their ambitions before becoming pregnant. Dr Anu Sadashiv, Reproductive Medicine Specialist at Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital in Bangalore has given simple tips to maintain healthy fertility.

But there are several problems that women aged 40 or above will face. These include hormonal imbalances, irregular menstrual periods, and a natural loss in fertility caused by dwindling egg quantity and quality, an increased risk of chromosomal abnormalities, and other factors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infertility affects 30% of women between the ages of 40 and 44.

3 tips to maintain healthy fertility:

Managing Stress Levels: Fertility can be impacted by high-stress levels. Doing healthy stress-reduction techniques, such as mindfulness exercises, regular exercise, hobbies, and asking loved ones for assistance will help to reduce stress.

Consideration of Assisted Reproductive Technologies: After age 40, assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including in vitro fertilization (IVF), can be suggested to couples having trouble getting pregnant. These methods work by fertilizing eggs outside the body and implanting the resulting embryos into the uterus, thereby preventing some of the challenges imposed by age-related fertility decline.

Seeking Professional Help: Consulting with healthcare professionals, such as fertility specialists, can provide valuable insights and personalized guidance.