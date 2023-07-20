Fujifilm launches mirrorless digital camera in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Fujifilm has launched a new mid-range mirrorless camera in the Indian markets. The new compact and lightweight camera is named ‘Fujifilm X-S20’. It is priced at 118,999.

Mirrorless cameras are different from DSLR cameras in that they do not have a mirror mechanism that reflects light into an optical viewfinder. Instead, they use an electronic viewfinder or an LCD screen to display the image. This makes them smaller, lighter, and quieter than DSLR cameras.

The X-S20 sports a 26.1MP back-illuminated sensor and a high-speed image processing engine. The X-S20 can record 4K video at 60fps. The X-S20 has a dedicated video mode on the mode dial, a tally light on the front, and a headphone jack on the side. It can also record at a peak resolution of 6.2K at 30fps.