Govt’s Green Light: Monsoon Parliament Session Begins Today, Includes Manipur Debate

The Monsoon session of Parliament has commenced, with the Opposition gearing up to raise several issues to challenge the government. The session is scheduled to conclude on August 11 and is expected to begin in the old Parliament building before moving to the newly inaugurated building by Prime Minister Modi on May 28.

Close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), their aim is to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Among the issues to be discussed, the Congress party is demanding a thorough discussion on the situation in Manipur in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. They are also urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on this matter to instill confidence in the country.

Besides the Manipur situation, the Opposition will bring forward other pressing matters, including concerns over railway safety after the recent Balasore train tragedy, worries about the assault on the federal structure of the country, demands for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue, inflation concerns, the need to bring the Goods and Services Tax (GST) under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and addressing the sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has asserted the government’s readiness for a discussion on Manipur during the Monsoon Session. However, he disapproves of the opposition’s demand for a statement from Prime Minister Modi on the issue, considering it a “caveat for disruption.” Joshi clarified that the Union Home Ministry is responsible for handling the matter concerning the northeastern state.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed urgency, calling for an adjournment motion on the Manipur situation, highlighting the deteriorating conditions. Other party members, including Pramod Tewari, the Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha, questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the matter and urged him to issue an appeal for peace.

Beyond Manipur, various other parties pitched for important issues. BJD sought parliamentary approval for women’s reservation in legislatures and special category status for Odisha. YSR Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi also emphasized the need for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale expressed hope that the government would introduce a bill on the Uniform Civil Code in Parliament, something that was cherished by the party’s founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. However, the Indian Union Muslim League leader E T Mohammad Basheer advised caution, citing the 21st Law Commission’s report, which deemed the Uniform Civil Code ‘neither necessary nor desirable at this moment.’

The government has listed 31 bills for the session, with a total of 17 sittings before its conclusion. These bills cover a range of issues and topics that will be discussed and deliberated upon during the Monsoon session of Parliament.