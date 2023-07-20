Gurmeet Ram Rahim, leader of Dera, once more granted 30-day parole

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the self-described godman and leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda, was granted 30-day parole on Thursday. With this, the Haryana government has once more granted parole to godman, a rape offender who received it in January of this year.

According to a recent order, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will spend the duration of his parole at the Shah Satnam Ashram in the Bagpat area of Uttar Pradesh.

The head of the Dera is currently incarcerated in Rohtak for 20 years after raping two of students at his ashram in Sirsa.

The ‘godman,’ who enjoys a sizable following across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, has received five paroles from prison for various reasons, including his plea to visit his ailing mother.

According to Section 3 of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, the self-described godman had submitted an application for release.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was given a 30-day parole with a number of additional conditions, including one that required him to get the district magistrate’s (DM) prior approval before visiting any locations that weren’t listed in the release warrant.

The parole ruling also required Ram Rahim to ‘cooperate with the police and the local administration’ and ‘keep peace and maintain good behaviour’ during the parole time.

The release warrant also instructed the neighbourhood police station to closely monitor Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s actions during the 30-day parole period.

In August 2017, he was found guilty in Panchkula by a special CBI court. In the 2019 trial for the murder of a journalist, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three other defendants were found guilty.