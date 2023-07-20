Harpal Singh Cheema launched state’s public procurement portal

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema unveiled the state’s public procurement platform on Wednesday, with the goal of improving openness and accountability in the procurement process. This portal was created in partnership with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) by the Punjab Finance Department.

Cheema stated in an official statement that the portal was established under Section 43 of the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2019, with the goal of promoting transparency and accountability in the procurement process. He stated that the portal would provide access to details such as the most recent active tender, opening/closing tender, and cancelled tender, bidding documents, active corrigendum, act and rules, appeal and its procedures, annual procurement plan, list of bidders, details of successful bids, and list of blacklisted bidders.

He added that the portal would also help to promote competitiveness in the procurement process by giving a single point of access to procurement information from diverse procuring bodies. He stated that each procuring entity would ensure that the procurement-related information on this portal was kept up to date. “At the start of each fiscal year, all procuring entities would also publish their procurement plans on the portal,” he added.