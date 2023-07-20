Head of Delhi women’s panel writes to PM requesting swift action in Manipur issue

Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Manipur, Biren Singh, on Thursday, pleading for immediate action to stop the violence in Manipur and to apprehend those responsible for stripping two women of their clothes and allegedly sexually assaulting them.

In her letter, Swati Maliwal said, ‘The silence and inaction of the Union government for the past three months in condemning the ongoing Manipur violence and taking steps in curbing it is deeply troubling.’

Maliwal also claimed in her letter that it is the responsibility of the Union and Manipur governments to guarantee the safety of the state’s citizens.

The DCW leader also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the Manipuri women during their difficult time, adding that ‘there is a need to stand by the Manipuri women in their hour of grief.’

In her letter, Swati Maliwal added, ‘It is extremely sad that to date neither the Union Minister for Women and Children nor the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women have bothered to visit the state to assess the nature of crimes being perpetrated against the women and girls there.’ She emphasised the lack of ground visits by NCW chief Rekha Sharma and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

On her planned visit to the state, Maliwal said, ‘I shall strive to submit a fact-finding report to the Government at the earliest, so that the state can reach out to more victims of sexual crimes and take urgent steps to prevent such atrocities and enhance the safety of women and girls in the state.’