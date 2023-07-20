Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has launched Xtreme 200S 4V motorcycle in India. The new motorbike is priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is available in dual-tone combinations, including Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and the premium Stealth Edition.

The bike features LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), signature LED tail-lights with LED light guides, and a sleek split handlebar. It also come equipped with smartphone connectivity, Turn-by-Turn navigation, Bluetooth functionality for call and SMS alerts, and a Rear Hugger. The fully digital LCD meter is equipped with useful features such as a Gear Indicator, Eco-Mode indicator, Service Reminder, and Trip meter.

The Xtreme 200S 4V is powered by a 200cc 4-valve oil-cooled engine that complies with OBD2 and E20 standards, featuring XSense technology. This engine delivers 18.8 bhp @ 8000 RPM and a maximum torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500 RPM. The Xtreme 200S 4V comes with a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension and a 130mm wide radial rear tire. Braking duties are handled by updated petal disc brakes, complemented by single-channel ABS.