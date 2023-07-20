How plant-based sweeteners can be the best alternative for those with a sweet tooth

Nearly all of us have a liking for sugary snacks, but we despise the fact that added sugar contributes significantly to weight gain and raises the risk of serious health issues like diabetes and heart disease. In an attempt to combat their cravings, some people turn to sugar substitutes, also known as artificial sweeteners. These artificial sweeteners, such as Aspartame (Equal), Neotame (Newtame), Saccharin (Sweet’N Low), and Sucralose (Splenda), taste like sugar but have fewer or even no calories. However, concerns about their safety have been growing, leading experts to recommend natural sweeteners as an alternative, considering the potential side effects.

Natural sweeteners are derived directly from flowers and plants with minimal processing. Examples include stevia, monk fruit, and yacon syrup.

Stevia originates from the sunflower family and is native to certain parts of South America. It contains two primary compounds—one extremely sweet and the other quite bitter. To produce stevia, manufacturers extract the sweet compound from the plant.

Monk fruit, found in southern China, is another option. It contains mogrosides, compounds that are 150–200 times sweeter than sugar, and extracts from it have zero calories.

Yacon syrup is a sticky nectar harvested from the yacon plant, native to parts of South America. It is rich in fructooligosaccharides, soluble fibers with only half the calories of regular sugar. Additionally, these fibers support healthy gut bacteria, which may help with digestive issues.

Health-conscious individuals often opt for other sugary sweeteners instead of sugar, such as coconut sugar, molasses, honey, and maple syrup. However, these alternatives are not significantly different from sugar in terms of their nutritional impact.

While the plant world offers a variety of natural sweeteners, each comes with its own limitations. Moreover, the mere fact that a chemical is produced by a plant does not guarantee its safety compared to those created in a laboratory. Therefore, plant-based sweeteners also need extensive testing before they can be considered safe as food additives. Generally, whole foods like fruits and vegetables provide the best mix of nutrients for the body.