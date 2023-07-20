India launch date of Mercedes-Benz GLC revealed

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, Mercedes-Benz revealed the India launch date of its second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC. The car will be launched in India on August 9. Interested customers can book the new GLC for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The second-gen GLC is offered in India in two powerterrain- GLC 300 4Matic and the GLC 220d 4Matic. The GLC 300 uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol making 258bhp while the GLC 220d uses a 2.0-litre diesel making 197bhp. Both the engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and a 48V mild-hybrid starter motor which adds 23bhp.

The GLC is 4,716mm in length, 2,075mm in width and 1,650mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,888mm. There is a 12.3-inch instrument display along with a 11.9-inch portrait infotainment display. Other features include a HUD, panoramic sunroof, a Burmester audio system with 15 speakers.

The second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV is expected to start at around Rs 75 lakh (Ex-showroom).