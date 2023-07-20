India Vs West Indies 2nd Test: Possible playing XIs

Trinidad: The second and final Test match between India and West Indies will begin today. The match will take place at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. India defeated the hosts by an innings and 141-runs in just three days in the first match.

India’s Predicted XI : Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.