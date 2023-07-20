Indian Navy strengthens maritime cooperation with Africa in a move to bolster security cooperation

In an effort to strengthen security cooperation and foster exchanges, the Indian Navy has taken proactive steps to engage with African countries along the east coast and southwestern Indian Ocean region.

Over the past four months, the Indian Navy has conducted 16 port visits to 8 African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Seychelles. This series of high-impact engagements demonstrates India’s commitment to fostering strong ties with the continent.

The Indian naval ships, INS Trishul and INS Sunayna, have been at the forefront of this maritime outreach, embarking on independent deployments to key East African nations.

The focus has been on promoting interoperability and conducting joint military exercises, such as the Maritime Partnership Exercises (MPX), to enhance operational capabilities and effectively counter maritime threats.

Addressing mutual concerns over maritime security, Indian naval ships have conducted coordinated patrols with Mozambique, Seychelles, and Mauritius, demonstrating a united front against piracy, smuggling, and illicit trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.

These engagements have also emphasized capacity-building activities, aligning with India’s foreign policy objective of supporting African nations in achieving self-sufficiency and enhancing their capabilities.

During these visits, there have been notable instances of technical assistance provided to Comoros for radar rectification at Comoros Port control during INS Trishul’s visit to the country. INS Sunayna also participated in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) exercise—Op Southern Readiness 2023 at Port Victoria—facilitating fruitful interactions on various maritime issues among over 30 members from CMF countries. Additionally, Sunayna joined in joint EEZ surveillance off the coast of Mozambique.

In total, both ships covered an impressive 16,600 nautical miles and spent a cumulative 64 days at sea, successfully projecting India as a preferred security partner in the region.

The Indian Navy’s active presence in the region was further strengthened by high-level visits from Indian delegations, including India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru’s visits to Zanzibar and Kenya, respectively.

This recent surge in cooperation between the Indian Navy and African nations underscores India’s growing influence in the maritime domain and highlights the importance of collaboration between India and Africa. It reflects India’s commitment to being a reliable and valued security partner to its African counterparts.