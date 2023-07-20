Indian Railways to start new trains for low-income groups

In a first, the Indian Railways is trying to permanently introduce dozens of special trains for persons from lower income groups in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Haryana, and West Bengal.

A decision was made after a survey found that passengers from lower income groups in these states were the most likely to travel to the country’s major metro areas to earn a living. “A new train set comprised of General Sleeper Class-LHB coaches will be introduced between the identified states and various metro cities that are popular destinations for the majority of people from lower income groups.” The fares of these trains, which will be built with LHB coaches, would also be reasonable, according to a senior railway official.

Notably, entire rakes of such trains will be made up entirely of LHB coaches. The LHB coaches, built using German technology, essentially eliminate the likelihood of casualties in the event of a collision or derailment. The introduction of this new type of special LHB general sleeper class trains for specified states is scheduled within the next one or two years. According to Indian Railways authorities, at least 25 special general sleeper class LHB coach trains will be introduced in the coming years between the specified states and other metro areas to guarantee timely and safe train services to passengers from lower income categories.