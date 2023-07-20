Kerala Assembly Convenes Sans Oommen Chandy After 53 Years

After more than five decades, the Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to reconvene on August 7, marking the absence of a prominent figure – Oommen Chandy. The veteran Congress leader, aged 79, passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of political service.

Chandy’s name had been a constant fixture on the Assembly’s ‘Roll of Members’ since 1970 when he was first elected as an MLA from the Puthuppally constituency in Kottayam district. For an impressive 12 consecutive terms, he held onto his seat, never vacating it.

Unfortunately, health issues prevented Chandy from participating in the entirety of the eighth session, which took place from January 23 to March 30.

In response to his passing, the state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, paid their respects and acknowledged Chandy’s significant contributions during his time in power. Serving as chief minister of the state for two terms, he had also held crucial ministerial positions, including Finance and Home Affairs. Additionally, his role as UDF convenor left a lasting impact.

The meeting held on Wednesday resulted in the decision to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the assembly session on August 7. It will be a historic occasion, marking the first time in over 50 years that the assembly will meet without Oommen Chandy as a member.