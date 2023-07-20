Kozhikode Student Brutally Assaulted by Gang: Suffers Multiple Injuries

In Kozhikode, a disturbing incident of alleged ragging unfolded when a gang brutally assaulted Mohammed Midhulaj, a second-year degree student at MES College of Arts and Sciences, Chathamangalam. The assault occurred on Wednesday and resulted in severe injuries to his face and back, leading to his admission to the Medical College Hospital.

The distressing situation seems to have started with verbal abuse during an earlier incident on Saturday, where about 20 students, reportedly his college mates, subjected Midhulaj to ragging. They targeted him over his attire and hairstyle before launching the vicious attack.

Midhulaj’s father, Mohammed, revealed the harrowing details, stating, “My son was brutally ragged by his college mates. His eyes are swollen, and he has some problems to see; the nasal bone is also damaged.”

As if the incident wasn’t enough, two other students from the same college suffered minor injuries in separate assaults by the same gang. The authorities have taken note of the situation, and the Kunnamangalam Police have registered a case to investigate the matter further. The incident has raised concerns about the alarming issue of ragging on college campuses and calls for swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.