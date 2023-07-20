Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1-million

Dubai: Aijaz, an Indian expat based in the UAE Dh1 million in the weekly draw of Mahzooz. He is the 52nd millionaire of Mahzooz.

The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week. 42 participants matched four of the five winning numbers: 3, 7, 22, 30, 31, and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh4,762 each. 1,360 other winners matched three out of five numbers and got Dh250. A total of 1,402 winners were awarded a total of Dh540,000 in prize money during the latest Mahzooz draw.

Also Read: India launch date of Mercedes-Benz GLC revealed

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.