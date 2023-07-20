Manipur: Centre orders Twitter, other platforms not to share video

The Centre on Thursday requested that the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked be removed from Twitter and other social media platforms because the incident is being investigated. According to insiders, the government has informed social media networks operating in India that they must comply with Indian regulations. The injunction was issued after a video of the incident became widely circulated on social media, causing shock and indignation. “The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude,” according to sources.

As the incident is now being investigated, it is critical that social media networks follow Indian laws. According to a senior police official, the crime occurred on May 4 in Manipur’s Thoubal district, and a case of kidnapping, gangrape, and murder has been filed. In a statement issued on July 19, Superintendent of Police (SP) K Meghachandra Singh stated, “As regards the video of 2 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants.”

“The investigation has begun, and the state police is making every effort to apprehend the perpetrators as soon as possible,” the statement said. Amit Malviya, BJP Leader and in-charge of the IT Cell, also tweeted the police statement.