Manipur: Police arrests mastermind behind parading two tribal women naked, assaulting them

Officials claimed the Manipur Police nabbed one of the major offenders seen in a May 4 video of two tribal women being paraded naked and assaulted by a mob at a village in Senapati district. According to them, numerous police teams were established shortly after the footage of the incident was released.

According to police, one of the suspects, believed to be the mastermind, was apprehended in the Thoubal district. The accused was clearly visible in the 26-second video.

On Wednesday, police issued a statement indicating that a case of kidnapping, gang rape, and murder had been recorded at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and that all attempts were being made to apprehend the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Since May 3, ethnic confrontations have erupted in Manipur between the dominant Meitei group, which is concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, who live in the hills. So far, around 160 people have been killed in the violence.