Monsoon session: INDIA Alliance Gears Up to Raise Key Issues

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, ‘INDIA,’ a newly created alliance of Opposition parties, intends to discuss critical concerns such as the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, while the Centre intends to take up as many as 31 laws during the session. Aside from the situation in Manipur, the opposition will address rail safety concerns in the aftermath of the devastating quadruple train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore area on June 2.

Other significant problems that these parties are expected to highlight include unemployment, inflation, the situation of the India-China border, and the trade balance between the two nations.

The AAP’s struggle against the Union government’s law on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi, which bypassed a Supreme Court ruling, will also take central stage during the monsoon session. On the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session on Thursday, some of the parties intend to raise an adjournment motion regarding the violence in Manipur, among other problems. The Monsoon Session will last through August 11 and will include 17 sittings.

Almost all the parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Rashtra Smithi (BRS), Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Dravina Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), CPM, CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) shared their plan while speaking to media followed by an all-party meeting called by the government in the Parliament premises. The summit was attended by 34 parties and 44 leaders.