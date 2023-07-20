Netflix’s India service restricts sharing; exclusive household access mandated.

Netflix’s policy in India has undergone a significant change, with a new rule prohibiting the sharing of passwords among different households. Going forward, each Netflix account will be restricted for use within a single household only. To enforce this update, the company has begun sending emails to members in India who have been sharing their accounts outside their household.

Despite this stricter approach, Netflix remains committed to providing diverse entertainment options to its members. The platform continues to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows, catering to various preferences, moods, and languages. This commitment ensures that viewers can always find something satisfying to watch, making Netflix a versatile platform for all.

For countries, like India, where paid sharing isn’t yet implemented, Netflix is offering an alternative option. Users who wish to share their accounts with individuals outside their household can continue to do so, but they will be required to pay an additional fee. This move aims to strike a balance between addressing account sharing concerns and accommodating users’ preferences.