Opening date of Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi announced

Abu Dhabi: The opening date of Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi was announced by top representatives from the BAPS Hindu Mandir. The temple will be inaugurated on February 14, 2024. BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is getting built under the supervision of temple head Brahmaviharidas Swami, will be made open to the general public on February 18, 2024.

The decision to build the temple was approved by the Abu Dhabi government during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit the country in 2015 which was his first visit. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, gifted the land. The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in February 2018.

Also Read: UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for financial markets

‘BAPS Hindu Mandir will be a spiritual oasis for global harmony. This festival will be a celebration that will bring India’s art, values and culture to the UAE. The grand temple, taking shape on a massive 27-acre land in Abu Mureikhah, will be inaugurated on February 14, 2024, with a Vedic ceremony led by His Holiness Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj,’ the temple said in a statement.

The temple is span across 27-acre land. The temple will have 7 spires and 5 domes. The complex will have a visitor’s centre, prayer halls, library, classroom, community centre, majilis, amphitheatre, play areas, gardens, books and gift shops, food court and more facilities. It will also have 300 hi-tech sensors embedded at 10 different levels to provide online active data of stress, pressure, temperature and seismic events for the next 50 years. The pink sandstone structure is expected to last more than 1,000 years.

For further details regarding the opening ceremony and registration, worshippers can download the app Festival of Harmony or visit https://festivalofharmony.ae.