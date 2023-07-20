Police in Manipur claims, false reports of rape incited mob to parade women naked

The horrific video of women being paraded in the Kangpokpi area of Manipur has provoked outrage from the public, the opposition, and the government.

In the sickening footage, two Kuki-Zo community members are paraded around by a mob, and according to a FIR that was filed in the case, one of the ladies was viciously gangraped.

However, the horrifying episode and the mob’s attack on the two women were the result of bogus news. Police sources claim that the word of a rape in Delhi propagated on social media similarly to the news of a rape in Manipur.

It was falsely reported that a woman from a specific group in Manipur had been raped.

It was stated that a woman from Manipur was depicted in a picture that was wrapped in plastic. However, it was later discovered that the alleged rape actually occurred in Delhi.

This is what led the mob in Kangpokpi to kidnap a group of five people. One day after rioting erupted in the northeastern state, on May 4, the incident happened in the Kangpokpi district.