Realme launches new tablet in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Realme launched new tablet named ‘ Pad 2’ in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Realme Pad 2 is offered at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs. 22,999. The Realme Pad 2 comes in Inspiration Green and Imagination Gray colours. Pre-orders for the Realme Pad 2 is set to start July 26 onwards, with the open sales set to kick off on August 1 via the Realme official store and Flipkart.

Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch display with 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is said to offer 450 nits of peak brightness and an 85.2 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme also offers a virtual RAM feature that can beef up the total RAM to 16GB.

The Realme Pad 2 comes with an 8-megapixel AI rear camera sensor with support for text scanning. It is backed by an 8,360mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 17 hours of video playback time and up to 190 hours of music playback. The tablet supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It also comes along dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.