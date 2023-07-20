Renowned cardiologist answers whether e-cigarettes are as bad as traditional cigarettes for heart health

Cigarette smoking has long been recognized as a significant risk factor for heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions. Initially, e-cigarettes, or electronic cigarettes, were seen as a potentially safer alternative to traditional tobacco smoking. However, with the growing popularity of e-cigarettes, concerns about their impact on heart health have also risen. The question remains: Are e-cigarettes as harmful to heart health as traditional cigarettes?

To address this question, Dr. Mohit Tandon, Consultant Non-Invasive Cardiologist at Fortis Escorts Hospital, sheds light on the key components of e-cigarettes and their potential effects on the cardiovascular system.

E-cigarettes function by heating a liquid solution, often containing nicotine, to produce an aerosol inhaled by the user. Unlike traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco, which eliminates harmful tobacco combustion byproducts such as tar and carbon monoxide. Consequently, e-cigarettes have been perceived as less harmful to overall health.

However, Dr. Mohit warns that the absence of tobacco combustion does not make e-cigarettes entirely harmless. Several studies have raised concerns about the cardiovascular effects of e-cigarette use. Research indicates that e-cigarette aerosols contain harmful substances like volatile organic compounds, heavy metals, and fine particulate matter. Inhalation of these substances can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, contributing to the development and progression of heart disease.

“E-cigarette use has been associated with increased heart rate and blood pressure, both being risk factors for cardiovascular events. Nicotine, the addictive substance in traditional cigarettes and many e-cigarettes, can constrict blood vessels, raise blood pressure, and increase the heart’s workload,” explains Dr. Mohit.

In addition to the direct impact of e-cigarette use on heart health, concerns exist about e-cigarettes serving as a gateway to traditional cigarette smoking, especially among young people.

The use of e-cigarettes among adolescents and young adults has significantly increased in recent years, with studies linking e-cigarette use to subsequent initiation of traditional cigarette smoking. Given the well-established adverse effects of traditional cigarettes on heart health, this raises concerns about the long-term cardiovascular impact of e-cigarette use.

It’s important to note that research on the long-term effects of e-cigarettes is still evolving, and definitive conclusions are challenging at this stage. The relative newness of e-cigarettes, coupled with the variety of devices and e-liquid formulations available, makes it difficult to generalize findings across all products.

Furthermore, the rapid pace of innovation in the e-cigarette industry may introduce new products with potentially different health implications.

In conclusion, Dr. Mohit emphasizes that while e-cigarettes may lack some harmful constituents found in traditional cigarettes, growing evidence suggests that they are not entirely safe for heart health. The presence of harmful substances in e-cigarette aerosols and the potential cardiovascular effects of nicotine raise concerns about their impact on the cardiovascular system. Given the current knowledge, it is advisable to exercise caution regarding e-cigarette use, particularly for individuals with existing heart conditions or those at risk for heart disease. Continued monitoring of the long-term effects of e-cigarettes on heart health is crucial to inform public health policies effectively.