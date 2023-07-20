Samantha Embraces Meditation for Inner Stillness & Strength

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a much-needed break in Coimbatore to rejuvenate her spirits. In a serene setting surrounded by fellow yogis, she shared pictures of herself meditating in pristine white attire. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed, “A while ago, sitting still – without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning – seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity… who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.”

Amidst her personal battles with the autoimmune condition myositis, Samantha successfully completed shooting for ‘Citadel’ Indian adaptation. As her fans eagerly await the release of ‘Kushi,’ the excitement surrounding her on-screen pairing with Vijay Deverakonda is palpable. The film’s captivating storyline and the undeniable chemistry between the two talented actors have already sparked immense buzz in the entertainment industry.