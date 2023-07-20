Study reveals the presence of forever chemicals in pregnant women’s blood

A new study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) has uncovered the presence of various chemicals used in plastic production and other industrial applications in the blood of pregnant women.

According to the researchers, this discovery poses increased health risks for both pregnant mothers and their babies. The study contributes to the growing body of evidence suggesting that chemicals commonly encountered by people can lead to subtle yet harmful health changes.

In response to these findings, the researchers are urging policymakers to take immediate action. Tracey Woodruff, a professor and director of the UCSF program on reproductive health and the environment, emphasized the urgency of understanding the role of chemicals in maternal health conditions and health disparities. The research underscores the importance of comprehending the impact of these chemicals on overall health.

The government-funded study, published in the Environmental Health Perspectives journal, involved the analysis of blood samples from 302 pregnant participants and their babies’ umbilical cord blood. Alarmingly, harmful chemicals, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), were detected in at least 97% of the blood samples.

PFAS chemicals, like PFOS, have long been associated with severe health problems, including birth defects, despite the US Environmental Protection Agency’s agreement with PFOS maker 3M to phase out its use over two decades ago.

The study also identified other chemicals, such as abnormal fatty acids and substances used in the production of pesticides, medications, and plastics, in the majority of pregnant women’s blood samples. These chemicals have been linked to an increased risk of gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and pregnancy-related hypertension. Of particular concern were the long-chain fatty acids found, which are typically present in individuals with Reye’s syndrome, a severe condition affecting the liver and brain.

It is important to note that the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries, with rates doubling between 1999 and 2019, disproportionately affecting Black mothers.

PFAS chemicals, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” do not naturally degrade and persist in the environment and living organisms. They have been associated with health issues such as cancer, decreased fertility, and kidney disease.

The recent study aligns with recent testing commissioned by the Environmental Working Group, which revealed elevated levels of PFAS in the drinking water of several US cities. A report released by the US Geological Survey also stated that 45% of US drinking water is contaminated with PFAS.