Terror-related case: Pune police arrests two suspects wanted by NIA

Officials stated on Wednesday that Pune police have apprehended two people wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan. The local court where they were brought up sentenced them to police custody until July 25.

Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24), both graphic designers, are from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, police claimed in court. They had previously stated that each held a reward of Rs 5 lakh. Meanwhile, police sources said the couple fled Ratlam after learning that their identities had surfaced in a probe into a terror case in which some suspected Al-Sufa members were captured by Rajasthan police in a Madhya Pradesh town.

They arrived in Mumbai and stayed in the Bhendi Bazaar area for two to three days before travelling to Pune’s Kondhwa region, according to sources, who added that the duo found work with the assistance of a local resident.

According to the sources, they befriended a third person, a Jharkhand resident, who managed to flee when the duo was apprehended. “These two came to Mumbai and after living in Bhendi Bazaar for two to three days, they moved to Pune and stayed in the Kondhwa area, where they took jobs, earning Rs 8,000 each,” they explained. According to the sources, the three accused were allegedly planning to detonate bombs in Jaipur.