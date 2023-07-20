The In-N-Out burger chain decides to prohibit employees from wearing masks

The In-N-Out burger chain has made a decision to forbid employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Utah from wearing masks, unless they can provide a doctor’s note. Leaked internal company emails exposed the new guidelines, which are set to be implemented on August 14.

In the memo sent to workers in the specified states, the fast-food chain emphasizes the importance of customer service and the ability for employees to showcase their smiles and facial features, while also considering everyone’s health and well-being, as reported by the Associated Press.

The policy applies to all In-N-Out employees in the mentioned states, except for those whose job duties require masks or other protective gear, such as painters. Employees who fail to comply with the new mask rule may face disciplinary action, up to and including termination.

For California and Oregon, where existing laws prevent employers from banning masks, slightly different guidelines apply. While the new mask policy will also be enforced in these states, employees still have the choice to wear masks in stores.

In-N-Out specifies that employees who choose to wear masks must use the company-provided N-95 masks, and those who prefer alternative masks must provide a valid medical note.

However, some infectious disease specialists, including Dr. Judy Stone, and other public health officials have expressed concerns about the new guidelines. Dr. Stone points out that requiring a doctor’s note may pose challenges, as not everyone has immediate access to a primary care physician, potentially infringing on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This isn’t the first time In-N-Out, headquartered in California, has faced criticism over safety measures during the pandemic. In 2021, the burger chain resisted enforcing COVID-19 vaccination rules, leading to fines and temporary closures in California.

Both memos acknowledge the company’s commitment to evaluating and adhering to local health regulations. In-N-Out remains open to revisiting their guidelines as circumstances evolve.