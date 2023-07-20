Thrilling FIFA Women’s World Cup Opener: New Zealand Shocks Norway!

Hannah Wilkinson’s second-half goal caused a stunning upset, as New Zealand secured a 1-0 victory over former champions Norway at Eden Park. Co-hosting the Women’s World Cup, the Football Ferns celebrated their first-ever triumph at the global soccer spectacle. Ali Riley, New Zealand’s co-captain, expressed immense pride, stating, “We have been fighting for this for so long.”

The match saw Norway struggle and fail to find their rhythm, hardly threatening a comeback. Tuva Hansen’s right-footed effort hit the crossbar as their best chance in the 81st minute. On the other hand, Ria Percival of New Zealand missed a penalty in the 90th minute, adding tension to the game’s finale.

Despite Norway’s late push for an equalizer, the resolute Ferns’ defense held strong. Captain Maren Mjelde lamented the unexpected outcome, saying, “We woke up the last 25 minutes but it was too late.”

The stadium erupted with a record-breaking crowd of 42,137 as the match concluded. The victory marked a significant step towards New Zealand’s goal of progressing past the group stage. Their upcoming match against debutants the Philippines is seen as their best chance for another win in Group A.

In another Group B encounter, co-hosts Australia faced a challenge in the absence of injured captain Sam Kerr. However, a second-half penalty from Steph Catley secured a 1-0 win over Ireland. The record-breaking crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia was stunned by Kerr’s absence, but Catley stepped up as captain and delivered the decisive goal in the 52nd minute.

Ireland’s compact defense made it difficult for the Australians, but they held on to start the tournament with a win. Australia, buoyed by victories over England, Spain, and France earlier in the year, aims to be a strong contender in the competition.