Two killed hours before Women’s World Cup opening in Auckland

In Auckland, New Zealand’s major city, a gunman shot and killed two people at a construction site on Thursday (July 20), an incident that coincided with the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament games.

The authorities reported several injuries during the shooting, which took place near the hotel where Team Norway is staying. Despite the tragic event, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins assured that the tournament would proceed as scheduled.

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said. “The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”

According to Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel, the shooter initiated the attack at the lower Queen Street construction site around 7:20 a.m. The police quickly arrived and cordoned off nearby streets as the gunman fired at people present.

As the situation escalated, the gunman retreated to the upper levels of the building and sought refuge in the elevator shaft. Law enforcement personnel attempted to establish communication with him, but he fired additional shots. His lifeless body was later found.

The circumstances of the gunman’s death remain unclear, whether he was shot by the police or took his own life. While the incident was alarming, Patel reassured the public that it was an isolated event and did not pose a risk to national security.

A significant police presence, including armed officers and helicopters, has been deployed to handle the situation. Multiple emergency services are involved in the response.

The incident was contained to a building under construction on lower Queen Street. Authorities advised the public to avoid the area, and those in downtown inner-city buildings were asked to stay indoors.

Residents in the vicinity reported hearing gunshots at around 8:00 a.m. Media broadcasting workers sought shelter behind packs of pre-mix cement under police supervision. As a precaution, ferry services from a nearby terminal were canceled.

The unfolding situation coincides with Auckland’s preparations to host the opening game of the Women’s World Cup later that day. The nearby FIFA Fan Festival adds to concerns as attendees and participants navigate security measures and uncertainties.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown confirmed injuries to a police officer and members of the public. The US Women’s Football team, staying at the SO near Britomart, assured that all players and staff are accounted for and safe, with their security team coordinating with local authorities.