Ukraine: Russia amassing 100,000 troops to launch attack on Kharkiv

The Ukrainian army reported that Russia is assembling a force of 100,000 troops to launch an attack on Kyiv’s defenses in the Kharkiv region. This comes as Moscow challenges Kyiv’s defenses in the eastern sector of Kupiansk while Ukrainian forces focus on their counteroffensive efforts on the southern front. According to Ukraine’s Army Command East spokesman, Serhiy Cherevatyi, Russia has amassed around 100,000 troops, 900 tanks, and 555 artillery systems in the area, aiming to break through Ukraine’s defense lines.

Cherevatyi emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are firmly on the defensive and are not allowing the enemy to take the initiative. He also revealed that Russia has ordered Storm-Z ex-convict battalions to prepare for battle and has been bombarding Ukrainian forces around Kupyansk with over 500 shells per day.

Kupyansk, a town in northeastern Kharkiv, was recaptured by Kyiv in September of the previous year. Despite Russia’s efforts to attack the Kupiansk region, Ukrainian Army Land Forces Commander General Oleksandr Syrsky confirmed that they have managed to prevent any breakthrough so far.

In addition to the troop buildup, Russia launched missile attacks on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, resulting in damage to 60,000 tonnes of grain and storage infrastructure. This comes after Russia backed out of extending a grain deal with Ukraine. Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi revealed that a significant portion of export infrastructure was rendered inoperable due to the missile strike, affecting the grain shipment that was supposed to be sent earlier. Russia’s defense ministry further declared that any ships heading to Ukrainian ports from Wednesday night onwards would be treated as potential carriers of military cargo and part of the conflict, making some areas of the Black Sea temporarily dangerous for shipping.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the missile strikes, stating that they not only impact Ukraine but also disrupt the efforts of people worldwide striving for a normal and safe life. The situation remains highly tense, with both sides closely monitoring developments on the ground.