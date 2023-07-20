Unknown vehicle runs over leopard in Bhandara

A leopard was discovered dead beside National Highway 53 in Bhandara, Maharashtra, on Thursday morning, according to a forest department employee.

According to the official, the male leopard, who was about two and a half years old, was run over by an unknown vehicle in the early hours of the morning in Kalewada beat near compartment 170.

According to him, the carcass was moved to the forest department’s Gadegaon depot and will be disposed of in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) norms.