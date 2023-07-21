Active covid cases in country declined to 1,460

According to Health Ministry data released on Thursday, India’s Covid-19 infection tally increased by 109 in a day, although active cases decreased to 1,460 from 1,476 the day before.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,915, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. The total number of Covid cases is 4.49 crore. According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,61,789, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.