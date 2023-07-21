Actor Sara Ali Khan visits to holy Amarnath cave shrine

According to officials, Sara Ali Khan went on the Amarnath Yatra to pay her respects at the sacred cave sanctuary in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is claimed to have started the yatra from the Baltal axis.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old actor stopped in Sonamarg, near Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, to take in the stunning views from the Thajwas glacier.

Sara took photos with local youngsters and drank tea at a temporary shelter. She later posted images from her visit to Instagram. “When the soul is at peace and the hamstrings are aching. Bacchon se phir bakri se ki dosti. And then we had my favourite chai (sic),” she said in the caption.

Before leaving on the yatra, the “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” actor visited the Martand sun shrine in south Kashmir’s Anantnag region, according to officials.