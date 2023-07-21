Biden uses ‘lower stairs’ to board Air Force One and to avoid falling on the staircase

According to a report in Politico, United States President Joe Biden has been utilizing “lower stairs” to board Air Force One intentionally, aiming to make his travel easier and minimize the possibility of missteps. The report highlights a conscious effort to accommodate the 80-year-old president’s needs during his official travels.

Two of Biden’s advisers have reportedly acknowledged this shift in strategy, and the media outlet points out that the president has been recently seen wearing sneakers instead of formal shoes for increased comfort. These adjustments are considered concessions to the realities of age and the need for practicality.

In response to questions about these changes and whether President Biden is facing mobility issues, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not provide specific details but mentioned that there might be established protocols for Air Force One usage.

The president has faced several instances of tripping while ascending the stairs of Air Force One in the past. Consequently, his aides have been taking measures to avoid situations where signs of physical frailty might be prominently displayed.

Using shorter stairs during inclement weather is a standard practice for presidents, according to Politico.

Concerns have been raised by Democrats, voters, and even President Biden’s aides regarding his age and whether he will be able to serve a second term if he runs for re-election in 2024. However, President Biden himself sees his age as an advantage, citing his accumulated wisdom and extensive experience.

In a May interview with MSNBC, President Biden asserted that he possesses more knowledge and experience than the majority of people, positioning himself as an honorable and effective candidate for the office.