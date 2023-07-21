District administration decides not to allow any large religious procession

According to a top official, the Sambalpur district government has decided not to allow any significant religious procession, including Muharram on July 29, for a period of one year beginning, Thursday in order to maintain peace in the western Odisha city.

Smaller Muharram processions in villages will be permitted, but those converging into a larger procession, which was previously permitted, will not be permitted this year, according to Sambalpur district Collector Ananya Das. Following communal confrontations in the city during Hanuman Jayanti in April, the decision was made.

Das stated that the decision was made following a peace committee meeting with representatives from both groups. “Because of the sensitive situation in Sambalpur, joint (convergent) processions will not be permitted during Muharram. The festival will be celebrated at the local level in each locality,” she explained.

According to Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, maintaining communal harmony is critical, and peace should reign in the city. Large Hanuman Jayanti processions would also be prohibited next year as a result of the decree. Muharram processions in Sambalpur begin in several locations and unite at Golebazaar Chowk before proceeding together to Peer Baba Chowk.