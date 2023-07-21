Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur

On Friday, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Jaipur. Panicked residents fled their homes as earthquakes were detected around the city. The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres at 4.09 a.m., according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.” According to NCS data, it was followed by two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1, which struck the Rajasthan capital at 4.22 a.m., and a 3.4-magnitude tremor, which jolted the city at 4.25 a.m. According to the Police Control Room, there is no immediate information concerning any deaths or property damage.

People used social media to ask about the earthquake. They also posted photos of people congregating outside their buildings. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje stated there were severe tremors in Jaipur. “I hope you are all safe!” she wrote on Twitter.