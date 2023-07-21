Go First gets nod from DCGA to resume flights, under these conditions.. Read on..

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator, has approved troubled airline Go First’s plan to resume flight operations, provided certain conditions are met, officials said on Friday. Go First, previously under the operation of Go Airlines, had to halt flights and filed for insolvency in early May 2023, citing ongoing issues with the Pratt & Whitney engines on their Airbus A320 NEO aircraft.

The engine manufacturer dismissed the allegations, stating the claims were without merit. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) imposed a moratorium and appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) on May 10, 2023. On June 9, Shailendra Ajmera was appointed by the Committee of Creditors (COC) as the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First, a decision that was later approved by the NCLT.

On June 28, the RP presented a flight resumption plan to the DGCA. A special audit was conducted at Go First facilities in Mumbai and Delhi from July 4 to 6, focusing on safety and compliance requirements. The DGCA has ensured that the findings from the audit have been adequately addressed by Go First. The airline’s flight resumption plan, amended on July 15, proposes operating 15 aircraft with 114 daily flights. The DGCA has reviewed and accepted the plan, although it is subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions before the High Court of Delhi and the NCLT.

Go First can resume scheduled flight operations pending availability of interim funding and the DGCA’s approval of their flight schedule. However, the DGCA has stipulated that Go First must comply with all applicable regulatory requirements, ensure continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations, and subject each aircraft to a satisfactory handling flight before it’s deployed for flight operations. This decision provides hope for the airline to navigate its way out of the troubles it has faced in recent months, dependent on their ability to secure the necessary funding and comply with the regulatory standards outlined by the DGCA.