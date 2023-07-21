In Haryana’s most recent scheme, divorcees, live-in partners not eligible for pension payments

The Haryana government has finally disclosed the specifics of its pension scheme, which will be available to single, older adults (aged 45 to 60) beginning on July 1, 2023. To qualify for a pension of Rs. 2,750 per month, programme participants must continue to be legally single. It indicates that live-in couples and divorcees will not be eligible to receive the advantages of the scheme.

The beneficiary must be between the ages of 45 and 60 and have an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

Beneficiaries who get married without telling the Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment will pay a fine and have their money taken back, plus interest at a rate of 12%, according to the statement. Additionally, the person receiving any other pension will not qualify.

Based on the family identity card, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment will create a pension identity. A family identity card must be deposited by the recipient before the tenth of each month.

Prior to the delivery of the pension payment, a pension ID will be created, and the recipient will need to confirm their agreement. Every month on the seventh, the money will be paid out.