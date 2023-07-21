Macron undertakes a government reshuffle in an attempt to move past the series of crises since re-election

In an effort to move past the series of crises that have marked his second term since re-election, French President Emmanuel Macron implemented a government reshuffle. While there were speculations about a potential change in prime minister, Macron ultimately decided to retain Elisabeth Borne, indicating continuity amid ongoing challenges. The reshuffle, though limited in scope, aimed to signal a fresh start, resulting in some notable changes in key ministries, as reported by AFP.

The most significant alteration involved the replacement of Pap Ndiaye, France’s first Black education minister, whose exceptional academic background and expertise in race relations appeared unsuitable for the country’s turbulent political environment. Gabriel Attal, a determined 34-year-old former government spokesman, succeeded Ndiaye. In addition, adjustments were made in the health, housing, and social affairs ministries.

Another notable change was the dismissal of Junior Interior Minister Marlene Schiappa, who became embroiled in a scandal and faced criticism from colleagues for posing in Playboy magazine during protests over the pension reform in April.

Since his re-election, Macron has been grappling with intense protests triggered by the highly unpopular increase in the retirement age. Furthermore, he recently had to handle nationwide riots, requiring crisis management. Macron had promised to formulate a new roadmap for the remaining four years of his mandate to address criticism about the government’s lack of a clear vision for the future. However, specific details on this roadmap and the response to the recent riots have not been publicly disclosed yet.

While some ruling party MPs were eager for a fresh direction, political experts like Bruno Cautres argue that the reshuffle did not convey a strong political message. Instead, it seemed to serve the purpose of replacing underperforming ministers or those unwilling to continue in their roles. Importantly, the reshuffle did not lead to a broader political composition of the government, which remains in the minority and depends on opposition support when voting on legislation.

Macron’s popularity ratings have remained low but are showing signs of recovery after experiencing a significant decline in April. A recent poll indicated that, as of July 5, 31 percent of respondents had a positive view of the President.

Despite the reshuffle, the challenges faced by Macron’s government and the need for effective governance and coalition-building continue to shape the course of his second term.