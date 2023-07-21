Maharashtra: Rescue and search operation continues; 119 villagers yet to be traced

An official said that the rescue and search operation in Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, where a large landslip buried many houses and killed at least 16 people, resumed on Friday morning.

The landslip happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the tribal community, which is located on a hill slope in the Khalapur tehsil of the coastal district, around 80 km from Mumbai. The bodies of 16 of the village’s 228 residents have been discovered, and 93 have been identified, he said.

However, 119 villagers have yet to be located. He mentioned people who had left the hamlet to attend a wedding or work on a rice crop. According to officials, the landslip destroyed 17 of the village’s almost 50 houses. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with Raigad police and local authorities, launched the operation at the distant village for the second day, according to an official. It takes around one and a half hours from the hill base to reach Irshalwadi, which does not have a pucca road.

Because the community lacks a pucca road, earth movers and excavators cannot be easily moved, so the activity is being carried out manually, according to the official.Due to inclement weather, NDRF members were forced to halt their search and rescue effort at the landslip site on Thursday evening.