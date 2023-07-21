‘My father would’ve said the same thing’: Chandy Oommen urges not to take action against actor Vinayakan

Kottayam: Son of late Congress veteran Oommen Chandy, Chandy Oommen, responded to the controversy over Vinayakan’s offensive remarks over the leader’s death on Friday and requested not to file a case against the actor.

‘Don’t do anything. Don’t file a case against Vinayakan. Everybody knows what my father has done. I hear that a case has been registered (against Vinayakan). If so, it is not right. My response (to the issue) is the same as what my father would have said if he was alive today’, Oommen said.

Meanwhile, Vinayakan is likely to face a ban from the movie industry in view of his disparaging comments. Film organisations AMMA, FEFKA, and the Producers’ Associations have reportedly held unofficial meetings in this regard. A decision will be taken in line with the police action over the case. In a Facebook live the other day, Vinayakan slammed the three-day state mourning declared in view of Oommen Chandy’s demise and said, ‘Who is this Oommen Chandy? Why are there three days (of mourning)? Oommen Chandy died. So what? I’m asking the media to stop it (news coverage)’.

Subsequently, several netizens including Congress activists slammed Vinayakan for his comments and demanded to register a case against the actor. They also demanded an apology from the actor, who later deleted the video from Facebook. Further, Vinayakan has also lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Youth Congress activists vandalised his apartment near Kaloor Stadium in Kochi. The attack reportedly took place around 3.30 pm on Thursday.