NTA Declares CUET-Postgraduate Results 2023

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate studies at more than 190 universities were released on Thursday.

“The results of candidates were also shared with the universities to which they applied.” Candidates are recommended to contact the various universities and institutions for more information,” stated Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

“Participating universities or organisations will compile a merit list. Universities will make individual counselling decisions based on the CUET (PG) – 2023 score card provided by NTA,” she explained. The NTA’s role is limited to candidate registration, test administration, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, compiling and proclaiming results, and hosting score cards, she added.