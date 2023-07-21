PM should make an elaborate statement in Parliament on Manipur situation: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make an elaborate statement in Parliament on the Manipur situation, saying that if he was angry about the situation, he could have fired the state chief minister instead of making “false equivalence” with Congress-governed states.

The Congress has requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in both chambers of Parliament, followed by a debate on the Manipur situation. Opposition parties have increased their criticism of the government in the aftermath of the Manipur violence, particularly after a video of two women being paraded naked and abused by a crowd in a Manipur hamlet went viral on social media.

“Narendra Modi, Yesterday, you did not make a statement in Parliament. If you were unhappy, instead of establishing misleading analogies with Congress-ruled states, you might have first fired Manipur’s Chief Minister,” Kharge wrote on Twitter.

“India expects you to make an elaborate statement in Parliament today, not just on one incident, but on the 80-day violence presided over by your government in the state and the Centre, looking absolutely helpless and remorseless,” the Congress president added.