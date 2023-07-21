QS ranking on world’s best cities for students: No Indian city in top 100

None of the Indian cities made the top 100 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) finest Student Cities 2024 study, which highlights the finest student-friendly destinations for international students. While Mumbai was ranked 118th among Indian cities, Delhi was ranked 132nd. Bengaluru comes in at 147, followed by Chennai at 154.

London, on the other hand, remains at the top of the ‘World University Rankings’. Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, Zurich, and Boston are the other top cities. According to the QS poll, London has retained its position as the top student-friendly city for the fifth consecutive year. “London takes number one spot once again, strengthening the city and the UK’s position as a leading global study destination,” according to a statement. Cities were ranked by QS based on six criteria: institution rankings, student mix, desirability, employer activity, affordability, and student voice.

The attractiveness parameter, which is related to quality of life, pollution index, safety, and prospective students’ proclivity to choose a city for their university experience, prevented Indian towns from making the top 100. When asked about the five most important factors in choosing a country or city to study in, prospective students prioritised a safe and welcoming environment for international students (79%), followed by high-quality teaching (63%), a good reputation for studying (57%), a good lifestyle and leisure opportunity (57%), and cost of living (55%).

QS World University Rankings, student mix, desirability, employer activity, affordability, and student voice were all examined.