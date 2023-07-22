Arrest of Fifth Accused in Manipur Assault Sparks Fresh Imphal Violence

Police have apprehended the fifth accused connected to the distressing incident that took place in Manipur on May 4, wherein a viral video showed two women being paraded naked by a mob. The latest suspect, a 19-year-old, was taken into custody on Saturday. Prior to this, four individuals involved in the disrobing and parading of the women were remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday.

The arrests came swiftly after the emergence of the 26-second video on July 19. However, the arrest of the key accused in the case resulted in his house being torched shortly after by unidentified persons.

In the wake of these developments, fresh violence erupted in Imphal when women protestors blocked a main road in the Ghari area. Reports suggest that the police intervened as the protesters resorted to burning tyres during the agitation.

The complaint regarding the viral video was lodged a month prior, on June 21, at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district. The filed FIR shed light on the chaos that unfolded before the abduction and mistreatment of the tribal women, which was captured in the video that subsequently led to the arrests.

One of the women shown in the video is the wife of a retired army man who had served in the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War. According to the FIR, a person was killed by the mob while trying to protect his sister from being raped on May 4, before both women were paraded naked and subjected to molestation in front of others.

The state of Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ took place in the hill districts. The march was organized to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has resulted in over 160 fatalities and numerous injuries. Meiteis comprise approximately 53 percent of Manipur’s population, mainly residing in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and predominantly inhabit the hill districts.