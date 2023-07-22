DGCA approves Go First to restart with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights

The DGCA announced on Friday that it had authorised Go First’s plan to commence operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to a number of conditions, including the availability of necessary interim funds. Go First, a Mumbai-based carrier that ceased operations on May 3, is undertaking insolvency proceedings and has halted all flights till July 23.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in a release that the airline’s resume plan for operating 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been examined and approved. “The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/applications pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi & Hon’ble NCLT, Delhi,” it stated. It should be noted that the airline’s resolution professional filed a proposal in late June to restore operations with 26 aircraft, including four in reserve, and 160 flights per day.

However, following a special examination of the airline’s facilities in New Delhi and Mumbai earlier this month, as well as additional information requested by the DGCA, Go First amended its restart plan, significantly decreasing both the fleet and daily flights. According to the DGCA, the airline will comply with all applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate and will assure the airworthiness of the aircraft involved in operations.

It also stated that Resolution Professional will submit the proposed flight schedule for DGCA consideration, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, aircraft maintenance engineers, and flight dispatchers, among others, after making the necessary arrangements for the commencement of scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding required for resumption of operations.