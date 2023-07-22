Nurse Chased and Molested by Unidentified Motorist Near Thodupuzha

A nurse, after completing her duty, experienced a horrifying incident when an unknown motorist chased and molested her near Thodupuzha in Idukki district last night. The shocking event unfolded at around 8.30 pm on Thursday at Vannappuram village, located approximately 17 km from Thodupuzha town.

As the police reported, the assailant relentlessly pursued her scooter and abruptly attacked her when she slowed down to navigate a turn. Despite the suddenness of the assault, the nurse managed to gather herself and cried out for assistance when the perpetrator made a hasty retreat.

The incident took place while she was on the verge of entering the lane leading to her home from Vannapuram. The assailant unexpectedly struck from behind, catching her off guard.

In response to the distressing incident, the Kaliyar police have taken action, registering a case and initiating an investigation. They are diligently examining the CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify the culprit.

The nurse, employed at a private hospital, endured a traumatic ordeal as she sought to return safely to her residence after work.