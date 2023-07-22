Rahul Gandhi Turns to Ayurveda for Knee Pain Relief at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sought Ayurveda treatment for his knee pain at the renowned Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala. He arrived at the traditional medicine center after traveling from Kochi by car, accompanied by All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal, A P Anilkumar, MLA, and Malappuram District Congress Committee president V S Joy.

Upon his arrival, Rahul Gandhi was warmly received by the managing trustee and chief physician of Arya Vaidya Sala, Dr P M Varier, along with CEO Dr G C Venugopal, trustee and additional chief physician Dr K Muraleedaran, and trustees Dr P Ramkumar, K R Ajay, and P M Varier’s wife Shailaja Madhavankutty.

The treatment for his knee pain, which developed during the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra, will be led by Dr P M Varier. Rahul had previously arrived in Kochi to attend the funeral of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy before seeking treatment at Kottakkal.

In the coming days, Rahul’s sister and Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, will also join him at Kottakkal to offer her support.

During the treatment period, no visitors will be allowed, ensuring a conducive and focused healing process for the senior politician.