Virat Kohli Equals Bradman’s Record with 29th Test Century in India’s First Innings Total of 438

In the second Test, Virat Kohli achieved a significant milestone by equaling Sir Don Bradman’s record of 29 Test centuries. Kohli’s remarkable knock of 121 runs off 206 balls marked his 76th international hundred in 500 appearances.

During his innings, Kohli built a strong partnership of 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, who contributed 61 runs off 152 balls and secured his 19th Test half-century.

Ravichandran Ashwin also played a crucial role, scoring a well-crafted 56 runs off 78 balls and showcasing his comfort against both spin and pace. His adventurous ramp shots off Kemar Roach helped India approach the 450-run mark.

As the West Indies began their innings, their openers showed solid defense, but Jadeja managed to break through Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s patience, taking a crucial wicket with his spin bowling.

The pitch, however, favored the batsmen, offering little for the bowlers as the Dukes ball had to be changed multiple times due to shape issues. The West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite and Chanderpaul survived without much trouble, defending steadily and occasionally finding boundaries.

India’s inexperienced pace attack struggled to make an impact on the slow and unresponsive track, while Ashwin and Jadeja posed a greater threat with their spin bowling.

Kohli’s century was a special achievement, as it marked his first overseas Test hundred in almost five years. He displayed excellent game awareness, relying on 45 singles and 13 doubles to build his innings under energy-sapping conditions.

The Queens Park Oval pitch provided better conditions for strokeplay compared to the previous Test venue in Dominica. Kohli’s classic cover drive was in full display as he hit nine of his 11 boundaries on the off-side.

Jadeja’s support proved vital once again, confirming his reputation as a reliable batting all-rounder in overseas conditions. However, once he and Kohli departed, Ashwin stood tall with a well-compiled fifty.

Despite a few missed opportunities, India’s performance in the second Test remained commendable, while Kohli’s record-equalling century stood out as a moment of excellence.