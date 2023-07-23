3 Khalistani terrorists charged by investigation agency NIA

Three identified ‘individual terrorists’ and six additional people connected to the outlawed terrorist organisations Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) have been charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

While Arshdeep Singh is connected to the KTF, Harwinder Singh Sandhu and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu are connected to the BKI.

According to the NIA, all three of these people are headquartered abroad and have built up their own networks of operators to engage in terrorist activities in India. They maintain tight relations with Khalistani operatives and drugs smugglers in Pakistan and other nations.

The connections between 16 additional arrested and missing people connected to BKI and KTF are currently being looked into by the NIA.

Former mobster turned important BKI member and Khalistani agent Harwinder Singh Sandhu, also known by his pseudonym Rinda, is one of the key defendants.

He illegally entered Pakistan in 2018–19 and is currently residing there with the support of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s intelligence organisation.

According to the NIA, Rinda engages in a variety of illegal operations, such as the smuggling of weapons, ammo, explosives, drugs, the hiring of BKI operatives, extortion, and more. The Indian government designated him as a ‘individual terrorist’ in 2023.

Initially engaged in criminal and gangster activity, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa later emigrated to Canada and carried on his activities there.

He joined the BKI as a crucial member after becoming friends with terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, also known as Rinda.

Several terrorist acts, including RPG assaults on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in May 2022 and the Sarhali Police Station in December 2022, have been linked to Landa. Additionally, he took part in the plot to assassinate Punjab Police SI Dilbagh Singh in August 2022.

Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dala, was another suspect and a well-known mobster in India. Later, he travelled to Canada, where he met Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the KTF’s commander.

The NIA claims that they built terrorist gangs out of young individuals to engage in extortion and targeted murders. The Indian government also designated Arsh Dala as a ‘individual terrorist’ this year.